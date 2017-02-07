Grant may be joining the Sabres "soon," Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.

The Sabres already had a full 23-man roster when Grant was claimed off waivers Monday, but the team is searching for a fourth-line center and Grant is the best immediate option. Nicolas Deslauriers is holding that spot down at the moment, but he has very little experience playing center, and up until a few years ago was still playing defense. Grant has been a disappointment for the Sabres after an outstanding training camp, and has very minimal value in fantasy leagues.

