Grant was waived by the Sabres on Tuesday, TSN's Bob McKenzie reports.

After winning a roster spot out of training camp and making a strong case to be the team's checking-line center, Grant scored just three points in 35 games with a minus-3 rating. It says something about how ineffective he's been that he got waived despite the Sabres being short on centers. The 26-year-old has spent most of his career in the AHL, and he should provide a boost for the struggling Amerks if he clears waivers (as he likely will). The Sabres have yet to make a corresponding call-up, but they'll likely give one of the other young forwards in the system a chance with the big club.