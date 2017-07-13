Play

Stephens suffered an apparent left shoulder injury during this week's development camp, though he's not expected to need surgery nor does the team think he suffered a dislocated shoulder, The Buffalo News reports. "You're always worried when a guy goes in awkwardly like that," GM Botterill said. "It's a situation where he'll have to do some rehab, but he should be fine for training camp."

The fifth-rounder from 2015 wasn't expected to have a whiff of making the Sabres' final roster, but hopefully the injury doesn't set back his development clock too much.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...