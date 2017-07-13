Stephens suffered an apparent left shoulder injury during this week's development camp, though he's not expected to need surgery nor does the team think he suffered a dislocated shoulder, The Buffalo News reports. "You're always worried when a guy goes in awkwardly like that," GM Botterill said. "It's a situation where he'll have to do some rehab, but he should be fine for training camp."
The fifth-rounder from 2015 wasn't expected to have a whiff of making the Sabres' final roster, but hopefully the injury doesn't set back his development clock too much.
