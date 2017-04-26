Stephens signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Wednesday.
The 2015 fifth-round pick spent the 2016-17 season with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, notching 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) and 75 PIM while maintaining an impressive plus-27 rating over 67 games. Stephens is an excellent skater with good puck-moving ability, skills that could enable him to develop into a top-four defender for the Sabres in the future. The 20-year-old Canadian will likely spend the majority of next season in the minors, but he could get an opportunity to make his NHL debut at some point during the 2017-18 campaign.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...