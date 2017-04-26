Stephens signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Wednesday.

The 2015 fifth-round pick spent the 2016-17 season with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, notching 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) and 75 PIM while maintaining an impressive plus-27 rating over 67 games. Stephens is an excellent skater with good puck-moving ability, skills that could enable him to develop into a top-four defender for the Sabres in the future. The 20-year-old Canadian will likely spend the majority of next season in the minors, but he could get an opportunity to make his NHL debut at some point during the 2017-18 campaign.

