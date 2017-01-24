Kulikov (back) will return to Buffalo's lineup for Tuesday's game against the Predators, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Kulikov has been a pretty big disappointment for the Sabres this season, as he's already missed 26 games due to injury, and has only notched a single assist in the 20 games he's appeared in while posting an ugly minus-10 rating over that span. Kulikov logs a ton of minutes when healthy, but his lack of offensive upside keeps him off the fantasy radar in the majority of fantasy formats.

