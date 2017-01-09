Kulikov (back), who has missed the past six games, was not on the ice for Monday's skate.

It's been a tough first year in Buffalo for Kulikov, who has been forced to sit out with an injury for nearly half the season so far. He's appeared in just 20 of 39 games, despite having played at least 73 in each of his past three seasons. The Sabres are managing without him and leaning heavily on Rasmus Ristolainen yet again, but could use him to stabilize the back end. Given his limited offensive value and injury woes this season, Kulikov has very fantasy value. He's questionable for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.