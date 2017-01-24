Head coach Dan Bylsma said there's 'a very good chance' Kulikov (back) will play during the Sabres' three-game road trip, WGR 550 reports.

Kulikov practiced Monday but his status for Tuesday's game against Nashville is still questionable and remains a game-time decision. He's missed the past 12 games, the second time he's missed a big chunk of the season, and has appeared in just 20 games so far, registering one assist and a minus-10 rating. Acquired from Florida in a trade and brought in to stabilize a young blue line, the 25-year-old has made a minimal impact with the Sabres so far due to his limited appearances and doesn't offer much offensive upside in fantasy leagues.