Kulikov (back) won't travel to Boston for Saturday's game against the Bruins, and remains without a definite timetable for his return to game action, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Kulikov's been dealing with a lingering back injury for much of the 2016-17 campaign, and could be in line for a lengthy absence while attempting to overcome the ailment. Buffalo's depth at defense will be tested while Kulikov is in recovery mode, but his extremely limited offensive upside -- one assist in 20 games this season -- keeps him off the fantasy radar in most formats.