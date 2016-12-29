Kulikov (back) won't play Thursday against the Bruins.

Kulikov's lingering back injury has already cost him 14 games this season, and will likely be something he'll have to deal with for the remainder of the campaign. The Russian defender's absence will test Buffalo's depth at defense, but won't impact many fantasy owners' lineups, as his nearly non-existent offensive production -- 1 assist in 20 games this season -- keeps him from being a useful option in most season-long formats. The Sabres should release another update on Kulikov's status once he's ready to return to game action.