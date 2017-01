Kulikov (back) skated on his own Sunday, John Vogl of the Buffalo News reports.

Kulikov has yet to return to practice for the Sabres since the start of his back ailment, but he's at least displaying some progress in his recovery by skating on his own. The next step is a return to practice and then to game action, where the 26-year-old will attempt to improve on a rough start to the season (one point in 20 games).