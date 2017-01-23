Kulikov practiced with the team for the first time since suffering his back injury Monday.

This is a good sign that Kulikov will return to the lineup sooner than later after skating on his own Sunday. The veteran rearguard has appeared in just 20 games for the Sabres this season after playing at least 73 games in each of his past three seasons. Given his limited offensive upside, his fantasy value is very limited at this point, but his return will give the Sabres defense a boost. There is no date set for Kulikov's return, while the Sabres begin a three-game road trip Tuesday.