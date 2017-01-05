Kulikov (back) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Kulikov's struggles with health this season has cast a storm cloud on his ability to contribute for a Buffalo team having a heck of a time trying to climb out of the basement of the Atlantic Division. This is especially unfortunate given that he's been able to log heavy minutes -- 22:19 of ice time -- through 20 games. It's safe to look in another direction for a fantasy defenseman, at least until Kulikov can put his back issues to rest and revert to the power-play weapon we had seen in season's past.