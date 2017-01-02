Kulikov (back) will not play Tuesday against the Rangers or Thursday against the Blackhawks, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Kulikov missed a home-and-home series against Boston and will not travel with the team on their short two-game road trip. The veteran defenseman was brought in to stabilize the blue line but has been in and out of the lineup all season and has just one assist in 20 games for the Sabres. Kulikov's status will likely be updated prior to Saturday's match against Winnipeg.