Rodrigues returned to the Sabres on Saturday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Well, that was quick. E-Rod had been sent down to AHL Rochester on Friday, only to get pulled back in short order. Per John Vogl of The Buffalo News, the rookie winger was the extra forward at morning skate as the Sabres prepare to face the Maple Leafs on the road Saturday. It's clear that Rodrigues is a depth option at this juncture.