After appearing in 30 games with the Sabres this season, Rodrigues is looking to add muscle and secure a regular roster spot next season, The Buffalo News reports.

Rodrigues was Jack Eichel's linemate when they were tearing up the NCAA with Boston University, and after being signed as an undrafted free agent was seen as a depth scoring winger. Fast forward two years, and Rodrigues has worked himself onto the Sabres as a two-way, fourth-line center. His success has helped him build confidence, and Rodrigues believes that he'll be a more effective player when he adds more muscle. With the Sabres lacking depth down the middle, Rodrigues, who will be a restricted free agent this summer, will likely get a contract extension and get a chance to earn a regular roster spot next season. He finished the season with six points with the Sabres, playing on both the power play and the penalty kill, and 30 points in 48 games with AHL Rochester.