Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Promoted to parent club
Rodrigues was called up from AHL Rochester on Thursday.
Rodrigues hasn't drawn into an NHL game since Nov. 17, but he could be rendered useful with William Carrier rehabbing a knee injury and certainly no lock to play in Thursday's home game against the Ducks. Still, the Ontario native will be hard-pressed to command any attention in fantasy circles due to his lack of experience and what is bound to be a limited NHL role.
