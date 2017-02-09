Rodrigues was called up from AHL Rochester on Thursday.

Rodrigues hasn't drawn into an NHL game since Nov. 17, but he could be rendered useful with William Carrier rehabbing a knee injury and certainly no lock to play in Thursday's home game against the Ducks. Still, the Ontario native will be hard-pressed to command any attention in fantasy circles due to his lack of experience and what is bound to be a limited NHL role.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola