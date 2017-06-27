Rodrigues was given a qualifying offer by the Sabres.

Signed out of Boston University as an undrafted free agent, Rodrigues impressed the Sabres after scoring 30 points in 48 games with AHL Rochester and six points in 30 games with the big club. He's a versatile forward with a good scoring touch, even when he's not on the same line as former BU teammate Jack Eichel. Rodrigues is still a relatively unproven prospect, however, and will likely receive a short-term bridge deal from the Sabres. He's penciled in as a potential bottom-six forward for the 2017-18 season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...