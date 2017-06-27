Rodrigues was given a qualifying offer by the Sabres.

Signed out of Boston University as an undrafted free agent, Rodrigues impressed the Sabres after scoring 30 points in 48 games with AHL Rochester and six points in 30 games with the big club. He's a versatile forward with a good scoring touch, even when he's not on the same line as former BU teammate Jack Eichel. Rodrigues is still a relatively unproven prospect, however, and will likely receive a short-term bridge deal from the Sabres. He's penciled in as a potential bottom-six forward for the 2017-18 season.