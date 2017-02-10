The Sabres assigned Rodrigues to AHL Rochester on Friday.

The 23-year-old winger's demotion indicates William Carrier may be nearing a return to action. Rodrigues has put up respectable numbers in the minors this season, notching 27 points (nine goals 18 assists) in 43 games with AHL Rochester. He could be back with the big club later this season if the Sabres' are hit with the injury bug up front again.