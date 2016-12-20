Kane will play on the third line with Johan Larsson and Brian Gionta on Tuesday against Florida.

It wasn't so much a demotion as it was Marcus Foligno taking advantage of his opportunities and forcing head coach Dan Bylsma to keep him on the top line with Ryan O'Reilly and Sam Reinhart after an impressive performance Saturday against Carolina. Kane is on a three-game point streak of his own and has scored eight points in his past nine games, so he's certainly no slouch, and he continues to shoot and hit on a regular basis. With Kane on the third line and Jack Eichel centering the second line, Buffalo now has three balanced trios, and all nine forwards should be able to reap the benefits. Kane skated 18:11 against Carolina and 13:53 the game prior against the Islanders, so expect him to finish somewhere in between against Florida. Based on his recent streak and peripherals, Kane is a must-start in most formats right now.