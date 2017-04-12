Kane led all Sabres with 28 goals -- his highest total in five seasons -- although he added just 15 assists in 70 games.

Despite yet another injury-shortened season, Kane had one of the most productive seasons of his career, finishing with 260 shots on goal, eight power-play points, 109 hits and 113 PIM. When he plays, he's a absolute force on the ice with his size and skill, but injuries, inconsistency and off-ice issues have certainly tarnished his image and impeded his development. The good news is that Kane is entering his prime, and there'll be plenty of incentive for him in 2017-18, the final year of his six-year contract. A 30-goal season isn't out of the question for Kane, which makes him a very valuable fantasy asset alongside his peripheral stats.

