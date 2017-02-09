Kane injured his right hand crashing into the boards after tallying the overtime-winner Tuesday, and will be a game-time decision Thursday against Anaheim.

Tuesday night, Kane went hard to the far-post and finished off a beautiful feed from Jack Eichel, but ran out of runway and crashed into the endboards. Kane was seen taking slapshots during Thursday's practice and told the media that he wants to play, but also that the final decision was ultimately up to head coach Dan Bylsma. Expect a further update on the 16-goal man's status closer to puck drop.