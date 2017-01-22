Sabres' Evander Kane: Gets two assists in win
Kane set up two goals in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Montreal.
The helpers were Kane's first since Dec. 16 (17 games), although he does have eight goals in that span. Kane just hasn't been the offensive performer Buffalo thought they were getting in the Tyler Myers deal. But he is just 25, so perhaps there's still time. Maybe.
