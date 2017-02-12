Kane scored twice in a 3-1 victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

This was his second two-goal game of the week. On Thursday against the Sharks, Kane was everywhere, posting seven shots on goal and scoring twice, but Saturday, he was extremely efficient, beating Frederik Andersen on the only two shots he took. Kane has seven goals over the last month, and they've mostly come in bunches, as he has three two-goal nights since Jan. 26. Kane has recorded 18 goals and 28 points in 44 games this season, putting him two goals behind his mark from 2015-16.