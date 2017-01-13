Kane took seven shots, scored his 11th goal of the year and racked up 16 PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss against Tampa Bay.

After three consecutive one-shot efforts, Kane has bounced back with goals in two straight and 13 shots in that span. The PIM provide sweet icing on the cake, pushing his season total to 55; if only he could find a way to score a bit more consistently, he'd have top-end fantasy value.