Kane had a hand in all three Sabres goals Thursday against Dallas, scoring two goals and an assist.

Kane also added three shots on goal and three hits for one of his best games of the season, although it wasn't enough to propel Buffalo to a win. However, he has extended his point streak to three games with two goals, four assists and 17 shots on goal during that span. After a disappointing campaign with the Sabres last year, Kane has been much more productive with 14 goals and 23 points in 37 contests for the season. The big power forward shoots a lot and hits a lot, making him a valuable fantasy player in any asset.