Kane (hand) took regular line rushes and will return to the lineup for Thursday night's game against the Ducks.

Despite going hard into the boards Tuesday, Kane will tough it out and is projected to slot onto the second line with Jack Eichel and Marcus Foligno. Kane has come on strong in the new year, posting 8 goals and 5 assists since Jan. 3, and his strong play could certainly be accentuated further with the young playmaker Eichel centering his line.