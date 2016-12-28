Kane registered two goals -- including the game-winner -- and five PIM during Tuesday's 4-3 win against Detroit.

December is exactly what we've always wanted from Kane. The 25-year-old has been aggressive, accurate, and a force on offense. Eight goals in 12 contests in no joke, especially considering that's his total for the year so far. The winger has also been contributing with 25 total PIM, but owners could do without the minus-6 rating. It's also clear Kane may be enjoying his new position in the bottom six.