Sabres' Evander Kane: Sinks two, including OT winner
Kane found twine twice against the Sharks on Tuesday, including potting the game-winner 1:05 into overtime.
The first goal was a big one too, as it drew the Sabres within one goal in their comeback from a 4-1 deficit; Kyle Okposo tied the game less than a minute later. Kane got off to an abhorrent start this year (two assists, minus-6 in 10 games), but he's gotten back to offering a potent combination of shots, goals and PIM.
