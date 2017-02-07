Kane came up empty on five shots in Monday's road loss to the Devils, but he did salvage his fantasy night a bit by accumulating six penalty minutes.

Following a stretch of seven points in four games, Kane hasn't been able to get any shots to fall; he directed the puck between the pipes a whopping 16 times over the last three games, but none of those lit the lamp. Still, he's been patently physical with nine hits and 18 PIM in that span. Kane has managed to stay out of trouble off the ice since dealing with legal issues in the summer, which is obviously the ideal scenario for his fantasy shareholders. He's second on the Sabres with 14 goals, while contributing modestly on the man advantage -- seven points in 41 games.