Eichel notched two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Sharks.

These were two huge points for Eichel. His man-advantage assist on Ryan O'Reilly's third-period goal helped spark the Sabres' comeback from a 4-1 deficit; the other was the lone helper on Evander Kane's overtime winner. Eichel's been a hit-or-miss fantasy asset lately -- he's posted five two-point efforts in his last 12 games, but zero points in the other seven contests during that span. That still adds up to a nice overall rate of production, though.