Eichel scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, in Tuesday's 5-4 road win against Nashville.

The goal in OT was beautiful, as the second-year pivot went coast to coast and fired a perfect shot to beat impressive young goalie Juuse Saros for the second time. Eichel's been putting up hit-or-miss stat lines lately, having netted three two-point games in his last six outings, but no points in the other three games. Nonetheless, the point pace is still quite stable, as he's nearly averaging a goal every other game since returning from his season-opening injury.