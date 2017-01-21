Eichel registered two assists and six shots on goal during Friday's overtime win against Detroit.

Eichel has sandwiched a five-game pointless skid with two strong stretches this season, and he's currently riding a 12-game run with five goals, 11 points and 54 shots. His high shot volume provides an excellent fantasy floor, especially in daily contests, and there is not denying his offensive ceiling. Still, until Eichel curbs the slow stretches that are typical of young players, it's difficult to include him among the full-fledged stars.