Sabres' Jack Eichel: Could sign extension early
Eichel is free to negotiate a contract extension with the Sabres beginning Saturday, and new Sabres GM Jason Botterill has expressed how important he feels the center is to the club, The Buffalo News reports. "Our conversations over the last month or so with (agent) Peter Fish have gone very well," Botterill said. "It's a situation of understanding we've had a lot going on in the organization, but we've clearly told Peter we understand how important Jack is to our organization here moving forward."
The supremely talented pivot voiced his frustration with the Sabres coaching staff when Dan Bylsma was behind the bench, and in April, Eichel went as far as saying he wouldn't sign an extension -- he has one year remaining on his entry-level deal -- if Blysma was to return next season. As it turns out, the admonishment worked in Eichel's favor and Buffalo wound up replacing not only Blysma, but general manager Tim Murray as well. Despite being in the league for just two years and counting, Eichel has tremendous leverage with this franchise; he'll likely net a huge contract this summer after adding 113 points (48 goals, 65 assists) in 142 games between seasons one and two.
More News
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Reportedly frustrated by coaching staff•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Picks up assist in win•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Scores third-period tally•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Notches two assists against Cats•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Big three-point night continues hot streak•
-
Sabres' Jack Eichel: Scores power-play goal in Monday's win•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...