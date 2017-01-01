Eichel extended his point streak to three games and four points with his seventh goal of the season in a 3-1 loss to Boston.

Eichel endured a five-game point drought leading into Christmas in which he was minus-4. But Santa must have put a shiny new twig under Eichel's tree. The talented center has seven goals and 12 points in 15 games so far, and will continue to deliver solid production. Just expect a few slumps like his pre-holiday rut, as he's only 20 and his consistency is still developing.