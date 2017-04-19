Eichel is eligible to sign a contract extension this summer, but has "no desire" to do so if Dan Bylsma remains head coach, WGR 550 reports.

The Sabres were disappointing this season, failing to make any major improvements despite an impressive core of young players. Rumors of Eichel's frustration began to surface late in the season, and general manager Tim Murray echoed similar thoughts during his final press conference, taking some of the blame but also criticized Bylsma for not talking to the players enough. Keep in mind, though, that this development came from anonymous "inside sources," and that Eichel has never explicitly stated he won't re-sign if Bylsma is still the head coach. It's important to note Eichel has one more year on his rookie deal remaining, and he'll have to honor his contract regardless of who's behind the bench or otherwise face significant repercussions from the Sabres and/or the league office. Whatever the reasons for Eichel's frustrations may be, he was outstanding after the All-Star break, scoring 36 points in 34 games. He remains a keeper-level fantasy asset regardless of who's behind the bench, although the reported rift is a little concerning.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...