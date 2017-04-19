Eichel is eligible to sign a contract extension this summer, but has "no desire" to do so if Dan Bylsma remains head coach, WGR 550 reports.

The Sabres were disappointing this season, failing to make any major improvements despite an impressive core of young players. Rumors of Eichel's frustration began to surface late in the season, and general manager Tim Murray echoed similar thoughts during his final press conference, taking some of the blame but also criticized Bylsma for not talking to the players enough. Keep in mind, though, that this development came from anonymous "inside sources," and that Eichel has never explicitly stated he won't re-sign if Bylsma is still the head coach. It's important to note Eichel has one more year on his rookie deal remaining, and he'll have to honor his contract regardless of who's behind the bench or otherwise face significant repercussions from the Sabres and/or the league office. Whatever the reasons for Eichel's frustrations may be, he was outstanding after the All-Star break, scoring 36 points in 34 games. He remains a keeper-level fantasy asset regardless of who's behind the bench, although the reported rift is a little concerning.