Eichel failed to register a point but skated 20:35 and tied with Evander Kane to lead the team with six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Florida.

Eichel has not been able to light the lamp in his past three games despite registering 14 shots. However, he's played over 20 minutes in back-to-back games, the first time he's done so since returning from a high-ankle sprain, indicating the amount of confidence head coach Dan Bylsma has in the second-year pro. Eichel has five goals and eight points in 10 games, and at this rate is still on pace for 30 goals. He's a must-start every night as one of the league's top young players, and should be able to generate a lot of scoring chances against Carolina on Thursday.