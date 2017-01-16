Sabres' Jack Eichel: Scores two third-period goals
Eichel scored two goals and registered 10 shots on net during Monday's win over Dallas.
It was the 10th tally of the campaign for the sophomore, and with only 17 points through 22 games, there are likely still better offensive days ahead. Eichel's high shot volume makes him a reliable target in daily contests, and he's a set-and-forget pivot in all seasonal leagues.
