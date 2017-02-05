Sabres' Jack Eichel: Sets up two goals in win
Eichel set up two Buffalo goals Saturday in a 4-0 win over Ottawa.
Eichel's offence has come quietly this season, but he still has 23 points in 30 games. That's a 63-point pace which would be an improvement on his rookie season. If only Eichel hadn't missed so much time with that high-ankle sprain at the start of the season.
