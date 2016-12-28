Sabres' Jack Eichel: Wakes up with two points in win
Eichel lit the lamp on five shots and added a power-play helper during Tuesday's 4-3 win against Detroit.
Owners may now exhale -- Eichel is fine. The youngster came out blazing after his injury, but has since slowed down. Before Tuesday's mini-explosion, the 20-year-old had failed to reach the scoresheet in five straight. That's not a normal cold stretch for the explosive 2015 No. 2 pick, but it's no reason to panic. Eichel continues to prove why he's extremely dangerous with the puck and dropped his fourth multi-point outing in just 13 games to date.
