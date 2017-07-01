Josefson signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Sabres on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

The Swede's deal is of the one-way variety, which means he'd earn the same amount in the NHL or the AHL. Josefson is known for his high hockey IQ, and the Sabres should also benefit from his ability to play left wing or at the center position. His 2016-17 campaign included a mere 38 games, as he dealt with a concussion and an illness on top of upper- and lower-body injuries throughout the year. Still, by penning Josefson to a such a short-term contract, that makes his injury woes less of a concern in the grand scheme of things.

