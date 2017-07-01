Sabres' Jacob Josefson: Will don Swords on sweater in 2017-18
Josefson signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Sabres on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
The Swede's deal is of the one-way variety, which means he'd earn the same amount in the NHL or the AHL. Josefson is known for his high hockey IQ, and the Sabres should also benefit from his ability to play left wing or at the center position. His 2016-17 campaign included a mere 38 games, as he dealt with a concussion and an illness on top of upper- and lower-body injuries throughout the year. Still, by penning Josefson to a such a short-term contract, that makes his injury woes less of a concern in the grand scheme of things.
More News
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Expected to be available Thursday•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Out again Tuesday•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Shows up for morning skate Saturday•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: No return date upcoming•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Still out Tuesday•
-
Devils' Jacob Josefson: Sidelined for road trip•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...