McCabe will not return to Friday's matchup with the Red Wings after leaving with a shoulder injury.

McCabe was tripped into the boards awkwardly early in the first period and his arm appeared to be dangling at his side as he left the ice, per John Vogl of the Buffalo News. Sounds like it could be a decently severe injury, but we'll wait to hear some official word from the team before jumping to any kind of conclusions about how long this could keep McCabe out.