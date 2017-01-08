McCabe leveled rookie sensation Patrick Laine of the Jets with a legal, open-ice hit on Saturday afternoon, forcing the youngster from the game.

Laine was stopped dead in his tracks and fell flat on his back, actually bouncing off the ice. He couldn't get back up and had to be helped from the ice. McCabe isn't making an offensive dent this season, but he's going to be on plenty of highlight reels for the next few days.