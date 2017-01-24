Sabres' Jake McCabe: Out another two weeks
McCabe is rehabbing his shoulder and will be out of the lineup for another 10-14 days, WGR 550 reports.
That means McCabe, who injured his shoulder Friday against Detroit, will certainly miss Tuesday's against Nashville and Thursday game against Dallas. The sophomore defenseman has scored 10 points in 45 games this season and become a key part of the Sabres defense, averaging 21 minutes per game and playing on the second power-play unit. The former Wisconsin Badger is a two-way defenseman and part of the Sabres' long-term plans. His fantasy value is still minimal this early in his career, but certainly has a promising future ahead of him.
