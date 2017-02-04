McCabe (shoulder) will return to Buffalo's lineup for Saturday's game against the Senators, Bill Hoppe of the Oleans Time Herald reports.

McCabe's return to the lineup will bolster Buffalo's defensive unit, but won't mean much to fantasy owners, as his limited offensive production -- 10 points in 45 games this season -- keeps him from being a practical option in most formats. The American blueliner is expected to slot into a bottom-pairing role for Saturday's contest.