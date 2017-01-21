Sabres' Jake McCabe: Sitting out injured Saturday
McCabe (shoulder) will not play Saturday with the Sabres on the road to face the Canadiens, Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.
The young two-way defender sustained the injury on his first shift in Friday's game against the Red Wings, and it didn't take long for the Sabres to rule him out for the second leg of a back-to-back set. He'll be replaced by Casey Nelson, who's been called up from AHL Rochester.
More News
-
Sabres' Jake McCabe: Leaves Friday with shoulder injury•
-
Sabres' Jake McCabe: Levels Patrick Laine with massive open-ice hit•
-
Sabres' Jake McCabe: Gets assist Sunday•
-
Sabres' Jake McCabe: Signs three-year extension with Buffalo•
-
Sabres' Jake McCabe: Snaps 41-game goal drought•
-
Sabres' Jake McCabe: Back at it Saturday•