McCabe (shoulder) will not play Saturday with the Sabres on the road to face the Canadiens, Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.

The young two-way defender sustained the injury on his first shift in Friday's game against the Red Wings, and it didn't take long for the Sabres to rule him out for the second leg of a back-to-back set. He'll be replaced by Casey Nelson, who's been called up from AHL Rochester.