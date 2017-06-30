Sabres' Jason Pominville: Back with Swords

The Wild traded Pominville and defenseman Marco Scandella to the Sabres on Friday in exchange for forwards Tyler Ennis, Marcus Foligno and a draft pick, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Pominville was originally selected by the Sabres in the second round of the 2001 draft, and he provided the franchise with 456 points (185 goals, 271 assists) in 578 games between 2003-13. He managed a respectable .60 points per game with the Wild this past season, but toiled in the bottom six far too often, skating for an average of 14:14 per contest. A return to Buffalo could invigorate Pominville, where he's currently penciled in as a top-six winger along with Kyle Okposo, Evander Kane and Sam Reinhart, so don't lose sight of him in fantasy drafts this fall.

