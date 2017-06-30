Sabres' Jason Pominville: Back with Swords
The Wild traded Pominville and defenseman Marco Scandella to the Sabres on Friday in exchange for forwards Tyler Ennis, Marcus Foligno and a draft pick, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.
Pominville was originally selected by the Sabres in the second round of the 2001 draft, and he provided the franchise with 456 points (185 goals, 271 assists) in 578 games between 2003-13. He managed a respectable .60 points per game with the Wild this past season, but toiled in the bottom six far too often, skating for an average of 14:14 per contest. A return to Buffalo could invigorate Pominville, where he's currently penciled in as a top-six winger along with Kyle Okposo, Evander Kane and Sam Reinhart, so don't lose sight of him in fantasy drafts this fall.
More News
-
Wild's Jason Pominville: Two points Tuesday•
-
Wild's Jason Pominville: Posts assist in return•
-
Wild's Jason Pominville: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Wild's Jason Pominville: Marks scoresheet twice in win•
-
Wild's Jason Pominville: Back in action Sunday•
-
Wild's Jason Pominville: Practices on Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...