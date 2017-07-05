Sabres' Johan Larsson: Heading for arbitration

Larsson (wrist) will file for salary arbitration, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Evidently, the Swede has turned down his qualifying offer after his last contract with the Sabres went for one year and $950,000. Of course, Larsson only played in 36 games this past season, with a wrist injury to blame, but providing 11 points over that span represented a career-high clip, so he can use that to try and justify a higher salary with an arbiter.