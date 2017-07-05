Sabres' Johan Larsson: Heading for arbitration

Larsson (wrist) will file for salary arbitration, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Evidently, the Swede has turned down his qualifying offer after his last contract with the Sabres went for one year and $950,000. Of course, Larsson only played in 36 games this past season, with a wrist injury to blame, but providing 11 points over that span represented a career-high clip, so he can use that to try and justify a higher salary with an arbiter.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...