Larsson (wrist) is out indefinitely after needing surgery to repair a wrist he injured on Saturday, Bill Hoppe of the Times Herald reports.

The center will likely be out 2-3 weeks recovering if all goes well. He was averaging 16:51 minutes per game before the injury, but only had 11 points in 36 games, so when he returns, play him with caution. This is yet another blow to the Sabres who still haven't been able to ice their regular lineup with any consistency due to various injuries. Larsson had cemented himself as the team's third-line center and showed great chemistry playing alongside Brian Gionta, but will now force head coach Dan Bylsma to juggle lines again.