Sabres' Johan Larsson: Re-ups with Buffalo for two years

Larsson (wrist) signed a two-year, $2.95 million contract extension with the Sabres on Saturday.

So much for arbitration. Larsson's camp continued to negotiate with the Sabres past the July 5 filing deadline, and the two sides ended up reaching this new deal for a $525,000 raise in terms of average annual value -- not to mention an additional year of having the Swede on the books. He was limited to 36 games last season due to wrist and elbow injuries, but was rather efficient offensively when he did hit the ice, notching six goals and five assists over 16:51 of ice time. Under the tutelage of coach Dan Bylsma -- who's since been fired -- Larsson's power-play ice time had gradually shrunk in order to increase his role on the penalty kill, so it'll be interesting to see if that changes under new bench boss Phil Housley. Either way, he's likely to be confined to a fourth-line center role and thus is an unappealing fantasy option.

