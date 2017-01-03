Larsson (wrist) will miss the rest of the season, per a report from Gotland Newspapers in Sweden via NHL.com on Monday.

Apparently, Larsson sent a text message to a Swedish reporter, saying "unfortunately my season is over." His original return timetable following surgery was 2-to-3 weeks, so this is obviously devastating news for the 24-year-old. The left winger's 11 points in 36 games haven't moved the fantasy needle much, but would have amounted to somewhere around the 25-point mark over a full season, which would have eclipsed his previous career high of 17 set last year.